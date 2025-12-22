Pope Leo Continues Francis’ Path of Reform
Pope Leo, the first American pope, affirmed his intention to pursue the inclusive reform agenda of his predecessor Pope Francis during a Christmas address to Vatican officials. Emphasizing the need for a missionary approach, he addressed the potential pitfalls of rigidity and personal conflicts within the Vatican.
VATICAN CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pope Leo has reaffirmed his commitment to continue the reformative initiatives of his predecessor, Pope Francis, aiming for a more inclusive Catholic Church.
In his annual Christmas address to Vatican cardinals, Leo praised Francis for his prophetic vision that emphasized inclusivity and attentiveness to the disadvantaged. Francis, who passed away in April, was renowned for his candid critiques of the Vatican's Roman Curia.
While Leo chose a gentler tone, reiterating key themes of the late pontiff's tenure, he issued a call for a more missionary-oriented Roman Curia, focused on modern ecclesial and social challenges rather than rigid bureaucracy or personal ambitions.
