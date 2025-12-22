Pope Leo Continues Francis’ Path of Reform

VATICAN CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pope Leo has reaffirmed his commitment to continue the reformative initiatives of his predecessor, Pope Francis, aiming for a more inclusive Catholic Church.

In his annual Christmas address to Vatican cardinals, Leo praised Francis for his prophetic vision that emphasized inclusivity and attentiveness to the disadvantaged. Francis, who passed away in April, was renowned for his candid critiques of the Vatican's Roman Curia.

While Leo chose a gentler tone, reiterating key themes of the late pontiff's tenure, he issued a call for a more missionary-oriented Roman Curia, focused on modern ecclesial and social challenges rather than rigid bureaucracy or personal ambitions.