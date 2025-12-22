Left Menu

Pope Leo Continues Francis’ Path of Reform

Pope Leo, the first American pope, affirmed his intention to pursue the inclusive reform agenda of his predecessor Pope Francis during a Christmas address to Vatican officials. Emphasizing the need for a missionary approach, he addressed the potential pitfalls of rigidity and personal conflicts within the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:53 IST
Pope Leo Continues Francis’ Path of Reform
Pope

VATICAN CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pope Leo has reaffirmed his commitment to continue the reformative initiatives of his predecessor, Pope Francis, aiming for a more inclusive Catholic Church.

In his annual Christmas address to Vatican cardinals, Leo praised Francis for his prophetic vision that emphasized inclusivity and attentiveness to the disadvantaged. Francis, who passed away in April, was renowned for his candid critiques of the Vatican's Roman Curia.

While Leo chose a gentler tone, reiterating key themes of the late pontiff's tenure, he issued a call for a more missionary-oriented Roman Curia, focused on modern ecclesial and social challenges rather than rigid bureaucracy or personal ambitions.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025