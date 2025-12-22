Left Menu

Tragic Turn for Former IPS Officer Linked to 2015 Firing Cases

Amar Singh Chahal, a former IPS officer linked to the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases, allegedly shot himself. He left a note hinting at financial fraud involvement. Patiala police continue to investigate. Chahal had been named in a 2023 chargesheet by a Special Investigation Team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:53 IST
Amar Singh Chahal, a former IPS officer embroiled in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases, allegedly shot himself on Monday, according to police reports. While the circumstances remain unclear, a note found at the scene suggests Chahal was a victim of financial fraud.

Upon receiving the gunshot report, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma deployed teams to Chahal's residence. Chahal was then taken to the hospital in critical condition. As a retired Inspector General of Police, Chahal's involvement in the high-profile cases has been under scrutiny.

The Special Investigation Team, led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav, had submitted a chargesheet in February 2023 to a Faridkot court. This document named Chahal alongside other senior officials, intensifying the ongoing legal proceedings in these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

