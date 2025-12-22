Cooper Connolly: The Versatile Star Ready to Shine in the IPL

Cooper Connolly, a promising Australian all-rounder, is set to make his IPL debut with Punjab Kings. Known for his versatility, Connolly is ready to take on any batting position assigned by the team in the upcoming season.

Connolly, who has impressed with his aggressive batting and sharp fielding, was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 3 crore at the recent mini-auction. The Kings are particularly interested in Connolly's closing abilities in high-pressure games, a quality emphasized by captain Shreyas Iyer.

Having already established himself in Australian cricket, Connolly is eager to learn from veterans like Ricky Ponting as he adapts to the different playing conditions in India, aiming to overcome the challenges of playing against spin bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)