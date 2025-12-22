Left Menu

Cooper Connolly: The Versatile Star Ready to Shine in the IPL

Cooper Connolly, a talented Australian all-rounder, joins Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL season, showcasing his adaptability in various batting roles. Known for aggressive batting, sharp fielding, and left-arm spin, Connolly aims to excel in high-pressure situations under coach Ricky Ponting's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:11 IST
Cooper Connolly: The Versatile Star Ready to Shine in the IPL
Cooper Connolly
  • Country:
  • India

Cooper Connolly, a promising Australian all-rounder, is set to make his IPL debut with Punjab Kings. Known for his versatility, Connolly is ready to take on any batting position assigned by the team in the upcoming season.

Connolly, who has impressed with his aggressive batting and sharp fielding, was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 3 crore at the recent mini-auction. The Kings are particularly interested in Connolly's closing abilities in high-pressure games, a quality emphasized by captain Shreyas Iyer.

Having already established himself in Australian cricket, Connolly is eager to learn from veterans like Ricky Ponting as he adapts to the different playing conditions in India, aiming to overcome the challenges of playing against spin bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025