PWL Unveils Modern Logo Ahead of 2026 Revival

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), endorsed by the Wrestling Federation of India, has introduced a new logo as it gears up for its fifth season, marking a fresh beginning for Indian wrestling. This rebranding comes as the league prepares for its comeback after a seven-year pause, targeting a revival in January 2026.

The newly designed logo, inspired by traditional wrestling mats, represents strength and competitive spirit, emphasizing the league's commitment to a thorough structural and operational revamp under its new management led by ONO Media's Akhil Gupta and Dayaan Farooqui. The duo aims to create a professional, athlete-first environment, breaking away from past frameworks.

Collaborating closely with the Wrestling Federation of India, PWL seeks to align with national standards, focusing on the development of wrestlers and offering international exposure. This strategic move aims to elevate the sport's credibility and sustainability, heralding a promising new era for Indian wrestling.

