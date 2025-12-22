Left Menu

Alinghi's Return to America's Cup Sparks a New Era

Alinghi, a Swiss sailing team, is returning for the 2027 America's Cup as part of a new partnership with four other teams. This initiative aims to revitalize the historic event with improved management and cooperation among participants. The America's Cup will occur every two years, promising fresh excitement for fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:49 IST
Alinghi's Return to America's Cup Sparks a New Era

Alinghi, the Swiss sailing team, has announced its return to the America's Cup for the 2027 edition, as confirmed by organizers this week. The competition, the oldest in international sport, will welcome Alinghi as part of the newly formed America's Cup Partnership (ACP), alongside four other founding teams.

The ACP comprises Emirates Team New Zealand, Athena Racing, Luna Rossa, Tudor Team Alinghi, and K-Challenge. This coalition is aimed at fostering a more transparent and cooperative competition environment, ensuring the continued prestige and excitement surrounding the America's Cup for generations to come.

The organizers have committed to holding the event every two years, incorporating independent management, revenue sharing, and cost-control measures. Alinghi's owner, Ernesto Bertarelli, emphasized the importance of this collaborative approach to the future of the competition. World Sailing has applauded the ACP's formation, underscoring its significance in maintaining the legacy of this storied championship.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025