Alinghi's Return to America's Cup Sparks a New Era

Alinghi, the Swiss sailing team, has announced its return to the America's Cup for the 2027 edition, as confirmed by organizers this week. The competition, the oldest in international sport, will welcome Alinghi as part of the newly formed America's Cup Partnership (ACP), alongside four other founding teams.

The ACP comprises Emirates Team New Zealand, Athena Racing, Luna Rossa, Tudor Team Alinghi, and K-Challenge. This coalition is aimed at fostering a more transparent and cooperative competition environment, ensuring the continued prestige and excitement surrounding the America's Cup for generations to come.

The organizers have committed to holding the event every two years, incorporating independent management, revenue sharing, and cost-control measures. Alinghi's owner, Ernesto Bertarelli, emphasized the importance of this collaborative approach to the future of the competition. World Sailing has applauded the ACP's formation, underscoring its significance in maintaining the legacy of this storied championship.