Krishnappa Gowtham Bids Farewell to Cricket After 14-Year Career

Former Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a professional career that spanned nearly 14 years. At 37, Gowtham made this announcement on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a press conference organized by the newly elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administration, led by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, as per ESPNcricinfo. Gowtham exits as one of Karnataka's most reliable performers, boasting 394 wickets and 2,783 runs in domestic cricket.

Gowtham's Ranji Trophy accomplishments include a century and five half-centuries, illustrating his value as a genuine all-rounder. Among his career highlights was his crucial role in Karnataka's triumphant 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. On the international stage, Gowtham's opportunity arose in 2021 when he made his India debut against Sri Lanka, stepping up as a replacement during the pandemic-induced absences.

Nicknamed Bhajji for his bowling action resemblance to Harbhajan Singh, Gowtham's IPL journey includes notable performances with franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Despite switching states in white-ball cricket, he remained committed to Karnataka until his final match in December 2023. Today, Gowtham contributes off the field through mentoring and vernacular commentary, continuing his connection with the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)