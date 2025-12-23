Napoli Secures Italian Super Cup Victory with Dominant Win Over Bologna

In an impressive display, Napoli secured the Italian Super Cup title by defeating Bologna 2-0 in Riyadh on Monday, thanks in large part to David Neres, who netted both goals.

Neres broke the deadlock with a spectacular long-range effort just before halftime, and he struck again in the 57th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Bologna.

Bologna failed to pose a threat throughout the match, allowing Napoli to comfortably manage the game. This victory marks Napoli's third Super Cup win, ending a drought since their last triumph in 2014, while Bologna was unsuccessful in their quest to capture the trophy on their debut attempt.