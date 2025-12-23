Left Menu

Napoli Secures Italian Super Cup Victory with Dominant Win Over Bologna

Napoli claimed the Italian Super Cup with a 2-0 victory against Bologna in Riyadh. David Neres scored twice, leading the Serie A champions past the lackluster Coppa Italia winners. This marks Napoli's third Super Cup title, the first since 2014, while Bologna fell short in their debut attempt.

Updated: 23-12-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 02:36 IST
Napoli Secures Italian Super Cup Victory with Dominant Win Over Bologna
In an impressive display, Napoli secured the Italian Super Cup title by defeating Bologna 2-0 in Riyadh on Monday, thanks in large part to David Neres, who netted both goals.

Neres broke the deadlock with a spectacular long-range effort just before halftime, and he struck again in the 57th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Bologna.

Bologna failed to pose a threat throughout the match, allowing Napoli to comfortably manage the game. This victory marks Napoli's third Super Cup win, ending a drought since their last triumph in 2014, while Bologna was unsuccessful in their quest to capture the trophy on their debut attempt.

