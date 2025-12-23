Left Menu

Miami Talks: A New Phase in U.S.-Russia Efforts to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

Talks took place between the U.S. and Russia in Miami to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite being described as constructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned against labeling them a breakthrough. Key issues such as territory and security guarantees remain unresolved, continuing efforts from previous discussions in Anchorage.

Updated: 23-12-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:04 IST
Recent talks in Miami between Russia and the United States aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict should not be considered a breakthrough, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by the Izvestia news outlet.

Peskov emphasized that the negotiations, which took place on December 20-21, are only part of a working process. The meetings, involving U.S. officials, Ukrainian and European counterparts, and Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, focused on potential terms to end Russia's near four-year war in Ukraine.

While the U.S. envoy described the discussions as productive, disagreements over territory and security guarantees persist. According to Peskov, further expert-level talks are planned as Russia seeks clarity on the U.S., Europeans, and Ukrainians' settlement strategies, with evaluations based on the principles discussed in Anchorage.

