Recent talks in Miami between Russia and the United States aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict should not be considered a breakthrough, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by the Izvestia news outlet.

Peskov emphasized that the negotiations, which took place on December 20-21, are only part of a working process. The meetings, involving U.S. officials, Ukrainian and European counterparts, and Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, focused on potential terms to end Russia's near four-year war in Ukraine.

While the U.S. envoy described the discussions as productive, disagreements over territory and security guarantees persist. According to Peskov, further expert-level talks are planned as Russia seeks clarity on the U.S., Europeans, and Ukrainians' settlement strategies, with evaluations based on the principles discussed in Anchorage.