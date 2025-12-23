Empowering Future Leaders: Sports Ministry Launches Comprehensive Internship Program
The Sports Ministry launched a new comprehensive internship policy allocating Rs 5.30 crore annually. This program offers 452 positions aimed at moulding future sports governance professionals. College students will gain hands-on experience in sports administration, governance, and allied domains, contributing to national sports initiatives and promoting transparency and scientific advancement.
The Sports Ministry unveiled a comprehensive internship policy on Tuesday, dedicating an annual budget of Rs 5.30 crore. A total of 452 internships will be available across institutions like the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), with a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month for each intern.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the program's role in nation-building through sports. Intended primarily for college and university students, the initiative facilitates hands-on experience in sports governance, administration, and associated professional domains. It's aligned with the National Sports Policy and Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 objectives.
The program covers 20 functional domains, including anti-doping, event management, and scientific support, aimed at fostering clean sport and transparent governance. Interns will partake in major national sports initiatives and receive expert mentorship, enriching India's sports ecosystem and commitment to athlete excellence and fair play.
