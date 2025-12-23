India Clinches Series with Dominant Victory Over Sri Lanka

In a resounding victory, the Indian women's cricket team clinched the second T20I against Sri Lanka, taking a 2-0 series lead. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded her team's all-round performance, singling out Shafali Verma and Vaishnavi Sharma for their exceptional contributions. With a stunning seven-wicket win, India remains formidable in the five-match series.

Harmanpreet expressed her delight at the team's bowling prowess, which set the tone for the match. 'Our decision to bowl first paid off, thanks to the bowlers who took charge early on. Shafali and the batting unit then finished things expertly,' she commented. Special praise was reserved for Vaishnavi, whose maiden wickets were pivotal to the victory.

Meanwhile, Shafali, awarded 'Player of the Match' after an impressive half-century, revealed her strategy against challenging bowling conditions. 'The pitch was tricky at the start, so I focused on playing along the ground,' she noted. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu admitted their need to address middle-overs struggles and improve boundary-hitting to stand a better chance against a strong Indian team.