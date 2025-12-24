Left Menu

Qatar's Al-Sadd Stages Dramatic Comeback in ACL Thriller

Qatar's Al-Sadd secured a thrilling 4-2 comeback win against Shabab Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League. Substitute Rafa Mujica scored a hat-trick, putting Al-Sadd in contention for the knockout stages. Despite trailing 2-0, they turned the game around with crucial goals in stoppage time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 02:15 IST
Qatar's Al-Sadd pulled off a stunning late comeback to defeat Shabab Al-Ahli 4-2 in Doha, marking Roberto Mancini's first win as head coach in the Asian Champions League Elite.

Substitute Rafa Mujica was the hero of the match, netting a hat-trick including two stoppage-time goals that overturned a two-goal deficit and boosted Al-Sadd's hopes of advancing to the last 16.

Despite trailing after Federico Cartabia's header and Yahya Al-Ghassani's penalty for Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Sadd fought back with goals from Mujica and Tarek Salman, moving within two points of a qualification spot.

