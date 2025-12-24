Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: England Team Under Scrutiny for Alleged Drinking

Rob Key, director of England men's cricket, plans to investigate the team's drinking after reports suggest over-indulgence during their Ashes tour break. Videos show players, including Ben Duckett, possibly compromised by alcohol, leading to concerns over professionalism and team's form against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:11 IST
Cricket Controversy: England Team Under Scrutiny for Alleged Drinking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Reports have surfaced suggesting that some members of the England cricket team may have over-indulged in alcohol during their break in Noosa, Queensland, leading to an investigation by Rob Key, the managing director of men's cricket. The break, intended for relaxation, is now under scrutiny.

Despite efforts to unwind, a video post revealing Ben Duckett, unable to find his way back to the hotel, and another featuring Jacob Bethell dancing, have prompted concerns. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has acknowledged the videos but refrained from commenting until all facts are confirmed.

Key expressed no initial objections to the players' relaxation but emphasized that excessive drinking is unacceptable. Previous incidents in New Zealand also surfaced, hinting at growing concerns over players' off-field conduct. The findings could impact England's upcoming fourth test against Australia.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025