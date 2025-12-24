Ponting Backs Green as Webster Waits in Ashes Battle

Australia's quest for the perfect team balance in the Ashes series has seen former skipper Ricky Ponting weigh in on team dynamics. Ponting asserts the selectors' faith in Cameron Green has inadvertently sidelined others, notably Beau Webster.

Webster, who impressed during his debut in Australia, faces challenges due to tough foreign pitches and injuries that hampered his domestic momentum. Ponting hints at a potential lineup change, suggesting Webster as a contender for the number 7 slot to provide additional bowling support.

Despite tough competition, Ponting supports the continued investment in Green, citing his 35-Test experience and potential as pivotal for the future. As the Ashes moves to Melbourne for the fourth Test, Green's form remains under the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)