Ashes Controversy: England's Cricketers in Hot Water Over Drinking Habits

The managing director of England's men's cricket team, Rob Key, is set to investigate reports of excessive drinking habits within the team during their mid-Ashes beach resort break at Noosa.

Despite the planned break being part of the team's itinerary to relax, videos have surfaced showing players, including Ben Duckett, displaying apparent disorientation, prompting criticism and increased scrutiny of their off-field behavior.

Rob Key has made it clear that excessive drinking is unacceptable for an international cricket team, stating that any significant evidence of over-indulgence will be thoroughly examined as the team prepares for the upcoming tests in Melbourne.

