Ashes Controversy: England's Cricketers in Hot Water Over Drinking Habits

Rob Key, managing director of England's men's cricket, plans to review the team's drinking habits after reports of excessive alcohol consumption on a beach resort break. A video of cricketer Ben Duckett suggesting disorientation has surfaced amidst England's poor performance against Australia, prompting public and media scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:26 IST
The managing director of England's men's cricket team, Rob Key, is set to investigate reports of excessive drinking habits within the team during their mid-Ashes beach resort break at Noosa.

Despite the planned break being part of the team's itinerary to relax, videos have surfaced showing players, including Ben Duckett, displaying apparent disorientation, prompting criticism and increased scrutiny of their off-field behavior.

Rob Key has made it clear that excessive drinking is unacceptable for an international cricket team, stating that any significant evidence of over-indulgence will be thoroughly examined as the team prepares for the upcoming tests in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

