Remembering Golf Legend Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki

Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki, a legendary figure in Japanese golf, has died at the age of 78 following a battle with colon cancer, the Japan Golf Tour Organization confirmed on Wednesday. Ozaki's illustrious career includes an impressive 94 wins on the Japan Golf Tour, the most by any Japanese golfer.

Initially a baseball player, Ozaki switched to professional golf and claimed his first significant victory at the Japan PGA Championship at just 26. He became a pivotal figure in men's golf, noted for his influence and unique contributions to the sport.

Ozaki participated in over 80 PGA Tour events, notably the 1996 Presidents Cup, and peaked at fifth in the world rankings. Despite not securing a U.S. title, he achieved top-10 finishes in major tournaments. His brothers, Naomichi and Tateo, also had successful golfing careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)