Left Menu

Remembering Golf Legend Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki

Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki, a celebrated Japanese golfer, passed away at 78 after battling colon cancer. Known for his 94 victories on the Japan Golf Tour, Ozaki was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. Originally a baseball player, he transitioned to golf and significantly impacted men's professional golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:38 IST
Remembering Golf Legend Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki

Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki, a legendary figure in Japanese golf, has died at the age of 78 following a battle with colon cancer, the Japan Golf Tour Organization confirmed on Wednesday. Ozaki's illustrious career includes an impressive 94 wins on the Japan Golf Tour, the most by any Japanese golfer.

Initially a baseball player, Ozaki switched to professional golf and claimed his first significant victory at the Japan PGA Championship at just 26. He became a pivotal figure in men's golf, noted for his influence and unique contributions to the sport.

Ozaki participated in over 80 PGA Tour events, notably the 1996 Presidents Cup, and peaked at fifth in the world rankings. Despite not securing a U.S. title, he achieved top-10 finishes in major tournaments. His brothers, Naomichi and Tateo, also had successful golfing careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025