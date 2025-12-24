Left Menu

England Makes Bold Changes for Ashes Fourth Test

England's cricket team has made significant changes for the fourth test against Australia. Vice-captain Ollie Pope has been dropped, and Jofra Archer is out for the rest of the series due to an injury. Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell are set to fill crucial roles.

England's cricket team is making strategic changes ahead of the fourth test match against Australia, as announced on Wednesday. Notably, vice-captain Ollie Pope has been dropped and fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the remaining matches due to a left side strain.

In a bid to regain some pride after trailing 3-0 in the series, Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson has been called in to replace Archer. Meanwhile, to bolster the lineup, Jacob Bethell will bat at number three in the upcoming Boxing Day test, taking the place of Pope.

Overall, the English side will feature notable players including captain Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook among others, as they aim to battle back in the final matches.

