Jofra Archer Sidelined from Ashes Due to Injury

England's cricket team faces a setback as bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remaining Ashes tests due to a left side strain, a team spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The series, which Australia currently leads 3-0, will resume with the fourth test at Melbourne on Friday. Archer, who has battled multiple fitness issues in recent years, showed impressive return form against India prior to this injury.

The 30-year-old Archer took nine wickets over 80 overs in the matches at Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Despite these contributions, his absence is significant as the series continues without him.

