Left Menu

Archer's Ashes Exit: England's Tumultuous Tour Down Under

England fast bowler Jofra Archer's Ashes campaign ends due to a side strain, with Gus Atkinson replacing him. Ollie Pope is dropped for the fourth test, as England struggles in Australia. Ben Stokes emphasizes mental well-being amid media scrutiny, as they prepare for the Boxing Day test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:00 IST
Archer's Ashes Exit: England's Tumultuous Tour Down Under
Jofra Archer

England's Ashes tour suffered another setback as fast bowler Jofra Archer was forced to leave the campaign due to a side strain. This injury ends Archer's journey in the Ashes series that has seen England trailing 3-0. Surrey's Gus Atkinson has been called up to replace Archer, as the team heads to Melbourne and Sydney with pride on the line.

Despite Archer's critical contribution, capturing nine wickets and a notable five-wicket haul in Adelaide, his side strain raises concerns about his participation in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup. Captain Ben Stokes praised Archer's efforts, calling them exceptional and reflective of his commitment in Australia.

In a move reflecting poor individual performances, batter Ollie Pope was dropped for the fourth test, though Ben Duckett retained his position despite similarly disappointing stats. Adding to the chaos, England team director Rob Key has voiced intentions to investigate reports of players consuming alcohol excessively, amid increasing scrutiny over the team's on and off-field conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025