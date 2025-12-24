Archer's Ashes Exit: England's Tumultuous Tour Down Under

England's Ashes tour suffered another setback as fast bowler Jofra Archer was forced to leave the campaign due to a side strain. This injury ends Archer's journey in the Ashes series that has seen England trailing 3-0. Surrey's Gus Atkinson has been called up to replace Archer, as the team heads to Melbourne and Sydney with pride on the line.

Despite Archer's critical contribution, capturing nine wickets and a notable five-wicket haul in Adelaide, his side strain raises concerns about his participation in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup. Captain Ben Stokes praised Archer's efforts, calling them exceptional and reflective of his commitment in Australia.

In a move reflecting poor individual performances, batter Ollie Pope was dropped for the fourth test, though Ben Duckett retained his position despite similarly disappointing stats. Adding to the chaos, England team director Rob Key has voiced intentions to investigate reports of players consuming alcohol excessively, amid increasing scrutiny over the team's on and off-field conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)