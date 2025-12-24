Left Menu

LSG Faces Challenges in Trust and Balance for IPL 2026

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra discuss Lucknow Super Giants' trust issues with Ravi Bishnoi and batting concerns for IPL 2026. While bowling improvements have been made, LSG's batting order, specifically the lower order, remains uncertain despite strategic squad additions.

Ravi Bishnoi. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has criticized Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant for not trusting leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi during the IPL 2025 season. Bishnoi, initially priced at Rs 2 crore, was snatched up by Rajasthan Royals for a staggering Rs 7.4 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

The bidding war for Bishnoi featured Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, before concluding with his acquisition by the Royals. Bishnoi boasts impressive stats with 61 T20I wickets in 42 games at an average of 19.37. Last season, he played 11 matches for LSG, securing nine wickets but at a high economy rate.

During the 'TATA IPL Auction Review', Irfan Pathan highlighted LSG's squad balance for IPL 2026. He praised the inclusion of bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga, emphasizing the need for additional top-class batsmen. Aakash Chopra echoed concerns about LSG's batting lineup, especially their lower order, noting that while they have strengthened their bowling, lower-order performance remains inconsistent. Despite improvements, LSG's squad still requires a stronger batting lineup to compete effectively in the league.

