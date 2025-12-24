Pentagon Report: China's Expanding Military and Space Cooperation
A Pentagon report underscores China's growing military and space partnerships with Pakistan and other countries. It suggests China is considering establishing military bases in multiple nations. The report also notes China's outreach in space cooperation, including agreements with over 50 countries by late 2024.
A new Pentagon report sheds light on the increasing military and space collaboration between China and Pakistan, identifying these developments as part of Beijing's broader strategic interests.
According to the 2025 annual report, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is not only strengthening its current military capabilities but is also deliberating the establishment of additional global military facilities, possibly including a base in Pakistan.
China's reach extends into the realm of space as well, where it has signed numerous cooperative agreements globally, while simultaneously aiming to extend its naval exports to countries such as Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia.
