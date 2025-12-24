Tilak Varma Shines: Rockets to Third in ICC T20I Batting Rankings

India's emerging cricket sensation, Tilak Varma, has soared to the third position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters, thanks to his outstanding performance in the home series against South Africa.

During an enthralling series decider in Ahmedabad, Varma top-scored with a blistering 73 off 42 balls, propelling India to a formidable total of 231. His efforts helped India clinch the series 3-1 and elevated him past Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka in the rankings with 805 rating points.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's economical bowling spell earned him a significant boost, leaping ten spots to a shared 18th in the bowling rankings. Key performances, such as Varun Chakaravarthy's 10-wicket series haul, ensured India's dominance and individual accolades, including the 'Player of the Series' award for Chakaravarthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)