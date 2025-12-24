Panipat Panthers Roar into Kabaddi Champions League

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set to elevate the sport further with the introduction of its latest franchise, the Panipat Panthers. Owned by The Shivtrinetra Group and led by esteemed entrepreneur and motivational speaker Joginder Saini, this marks a new chapter in the professional kabaddi landscape, according to KCL's recent press release.

Guided by Saini's vision, the Panthers are gearing up to reflect the local spirit and ambition. The team plans to integrate seasoned players with emerging local talent. Saini emphasized, "Our philosophy is simple—kabaddi isn't just a game, it's a passion," highlighting his commitment to representing Panipat's spirit with pride.

The Shivtrinetra Group's venture into kabaddi transcends mere business interests; it embodies a mission to elevate the sport and nurture regional talent. The Kabaddi Champions League is continuously evolving as a vibrant platform for India's grassroots kabaddi players, with Panipat Panthers and leaders like Saini set to inject unparalleled excitement and opportunities for both players and fans.

The eagerly awaited player auction is scheduled for December 28, with eight franchises aiming to finalize their rosters from a robust domestic talent pool, under a player purse of Rs 4 crore. A noteworthy turnout at recent trials saw over 3,500 registrations and more than 1,500 participating in the Central trials at Sonipat. The meticulous selection process shortlisted over 110 players, with the auction pool featuring between 200 and 250 players across diverse categories.

Conceived to enhance the transition from grassroots to professional play, the Kabaddi Champions League strives to offer both emerging and established players meaningful exposure and career advancement opportunities. (ANI)

