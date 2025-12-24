Surender Nada to Lead Rohtak Royals as Head Coach for KCL

Rohtak Royals have made a strategic move by appointing Surender Nada as their head coach for the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL). Known for his extensive experience and leadership, Nada is set to bring tactical acumen to the team.

Nada expressed his enthusiasm for taking on the challenge. 'I am honoured to lead the Rohtak Royals as head coach. This team is rooted in a kabaddi-rich region, and I look forward to working with the players to forge a competitive and intelligent team,' he stated.

Surender Nada's impressive track record includes gold medal victories for India in several prestigious tournaments. His appointment is expected to reinforce Rohtak Royals' commitment to excellence in the upcoming KCL season.

