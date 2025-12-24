Left Menu

Surender Nada to Lead Rohtak Royals as Head Coach for KCL

Rohtak Royals have appointed Surender Nada as their head coach ahead of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League season. Nada, known for his tactical expertise and leadership skills, aims to build a formidable team. With Nada at the helm, the team seeks to uphold the region's rich kabaddi tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtak | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:40 IST
Surender Nada to Lead Rohtak Royals as Head Coach for KCL
  • Country:
  • India

Rohtak Royals have made a strategic move by appointing Surender Nada as their head coach for the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL). Known for his extensive experience and leadership, Nada is set to bring tactical acumen to the team.

Nada expressed his enthusiasm for taking on the challenge. 'I am honoured to lead the Rohtak Royals as head coach. This team is rooted in a kabaddi-rich region, and I look forward to working with the players to forge a competitive and intelligent team,' he stated.

Surender Nada's impressive track record includes gold medal victories for India in several prestigious tournaments. His appointment is expected to reinforce Rohtak Royals' commitment to excellence in the upcoming KCL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025