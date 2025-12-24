Delhi Capitals Appoints Jemimah Rodrigues as Captain for WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) announced the appointment of Jemimah Rodrigues as the captain ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. DC CEO Sunil Gupta lauded Rodrigues for her evolution as a player and leader, emphasizing her positive impact on the team since being their inaugural WPL auction pick.

Discussing Rodrigues' journey, Sunil Gupta remarked, "It's been incredible. As our first WPL pick three years ago, Jemmy has grown into a remarkable player and leader, elevating the team's spirit. Appointing her as captain is a moment of pride, and we eagerly anticipate the upcoming season."

Gupta also commented on India's recent ODI World Cup triumph, noting its tremendous influence on women's sport in India. He highlighted how this victory, coupled with the opportunities provided by the WPL, inspires young girls to engage more seriously in cricket, building a robust future for Indian sports. Looking ahead, Gupta expressed enthusiasm for DC's balanced squad, composed of international stars and emerging talents, and their upcoming match against Mumbai Indians on January 10, 2026.

