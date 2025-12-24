Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Appoints Jemimah Rodrigues as Captain for WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals has named Indian cricket sensation Jemimah Rodrigues as captain for the Women's Premier League 2026 season. CEO Sunil Gupta praised her leadership and play, expressing excitement for the season. The appointment follows India's ODI World Cup success, boosting interest in women's cricket across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:13 IST
DC CEO Sunil Gupta (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals (DC) announced the appointment of Jemimah Rodrigues as the captain ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. DC CEO Sunil Gupta lauded Rodrigues for her evolution as a player and leader, emphasizing her positive impact on the team since being their inaugural WPL auction pick.

Discussing Rodrigues' journey, Sunil Gupta remarked, "It's been incredible. As our first WPL pick three years ago, Jemmy has grown into a remarkable player and leader, elevating the team's spirit. Appointing her as captain is a moment of pride, and we eagerly anticipate the upcoming season."

Gupta also commented on India's recent ODI World Cup triumph, noting its tremendous influence on women's sport in India. He highlighted how this victory, coupled with the opportunities provided by the WPL, inspires young girls to engage more seriously in cricket, building a robust future for Indian sports. Looking ahead, Gupta expressed enthusiasm for DC's balanced squad, composed of international stars and emerging talents, and their upcoming match against Mumbai Indians on January 10, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

