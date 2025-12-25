Morocco's Great Expectations: Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations, hosted in Morocco, has paused for a 24-hour Christmas break. The tournament, which kicked off on Sunday, is set to resume with two more rounds of intense group competition next week.

Morocco's team carries the weight of high expectations, backed by significant investments in football infrastructure and the prospect of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup. They will face a formidable challenge against Mali on Friday as they seek their first tournament success in 50 years.

Attention is also on Africa's top football talents, including Mohamed Salah of Egypt and the newly crowned African Footballer of the Year. Both players have the opportunity to shine as the tournament progresses, with Egypt hoping for Salah's return to form against South Africa in Agadir.

(With inputs from agencies.)