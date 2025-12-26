Left Menu

Hemanth Muddappa: The Drag King Races Towards Championship Glory

Ace Bengaluru biker Hemanth Muddappa, a 15-time National champion, is set to compete in the final two rounds of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2025. Having demonstrated formidable prowess in early rounds, Muddappa aims to clinch multiple titles across four premier categories this weekend.

Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:28 IST
Hemanth Muddappa, Bengaluru's prominent biker and a 15-time National champion, is poised to compete in the climactic stages of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2025 this weekend.

Riding for Mantra Racing, Muddappa, known as India's 'Drag King,' is eyeing victories across four major categories. He has already secured top positions in two divisions and remains in fierce contention in the others.

With his refined skills showcased in previous rounds, Muddappa, bolstered by his technical partner Sharan Pratap, enters the fray on superbikes like the Gen3 Hayabusa and BMW S1000RR, determined to excel in the cutthroat competition ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

