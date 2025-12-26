Strategic Withdrawal: DR Congo Focuses on Future World Cup Success

In a strategic move, the Democratic Republic of Congo has decided to keep Yoane Wissa out of their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. The aim is to preserve his form for the crucial World Cup playoffs in March, even though Wissa, rehabilitating from a knee injury, expressed his disappointment.

Coach Sebastien Desabre stated that the decision, although tough, was in the best interests of both the player and the team. By closely coordinating with Newcastle United's medical staff, DR Congo ensured that Wissa's recovery would not be rushed, prioritizing his long-term contribution to the team's success.

As the team prepares for their upcoming match against Senegal in Group D, Wissa's absence raises questions about their strength. Nonetheless, the Congolese National Team remains confident as they look forward to securing a place in the 2026 World Cup, motivated by recent victories over Cameroon and Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)