England Nears Historic Victory Over Australia at MCG

On the brink of breaking an 18-match winless streak in Australia, England's cricket team showed formidable strength at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett provided a robust start, pushing England towards a target of 175 runs successfully.

Australia concluded their batting with 132 runs, setting a lead of 174, but England's bowlers, led by Brydon Carse, captain Ben Stokes, and Josh Tongue, swiftly dismantled the Australian lineup. The session ended with England comfortably at 77/2, needing only 98 more runs to secure victory.

Despite a shaky beginning marked by quick Australian boundaries, England turned the tide with critical dismissals, notably by Stokes against Cameron Green. The session also highlighted Tongue's historic performance, as he achieved a five-wicket haul, a first for England in a Boxing Day Test since the late 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)