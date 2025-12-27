AI Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Kerala

A controversy has erupted in Kerala over a photograph depicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Unnikrishnan Potty, the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case. The CPI(M) claims it was AI-generated, but RSP leader Shibu Baby John argues that this demonstrates the ruling party's ignorance of artificial intelligence.

John, a member of the opposition UDF, criticized CPI(M) leaders for lacking technological knowledge. "These problems arise when a person with no knowledge of AI is appointed as party secretary," he said, referring to today's technological capabilities in detecting AI-generated images. He called for clarity on the event, questioning Potty's invitation to the ceremony attended by the Chief Minister.

He also alleged political involvement in the gold loss case and criticized the government for targeting those raising questions. "Would a CPI(M) leader dare to commit such an act under Pinarayi Vijayan's governance?" John asked, hinting at potential political ties to the event.