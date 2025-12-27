Left Menu

AI Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Kerala

RSP leader Shibu Baby John criticized the ruling CPI(M) for their lack of understanding of artificial intelligence amid a controversy over a photograph featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sabarimala gold loss case accused Unnikrishnan Potty. The photograph's legitimacy has been questioned, igniting a political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:47 IST
AI Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Kerala over a photograph depicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Unnikrishnan Potty, the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case. The CPI(M) claims it was AI-generated, but RSP leader Shibu Baby John argues that this demonstrates the ruling party's ignorance of artificial intelligence.

John, a member of the opposition UDF, criticized CPI(M) leaders for lacking technological knowledge. "These problems arise when a person with no knowledge of AI is appointed as party secretary," he said, referring to today's technological capabilities in detecting AI-generated images. He called for clarity on the event, questioning Potty's invitation to the ceremony attended by the Chief Minister.

He also alleged political involvement in the gold loss case and criticized the government for targeting those raising questions. "Would a CPI(M) leader dare to commit such an act under Pinarayi Vijayan's governance?" John asked, hinting at potential political ties to the event.

TRENDING

1
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
2
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
3
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India
4
Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025