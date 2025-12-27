Tensions in Yemen: Southern Separatists Escalate Conflict

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen issued a stern warning on Saturday, stating it would respond decisively to any military moves by UAE-backed separatists that threaten de-escalation in the country's southern region.

Brig Gen Turki al-Maliki, a coalition spokesperson, emphasized the need for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure the success of peace efforts. He accused the Southern Transitional Council (STC) of severe human rights abuses, though evidence was not provided.

This follows accusations by separatists of Saudi airstrikes targeting their forces, a claim the kingdom has not officially confirmed. The situation remains strained, with the coalition demanding STC forces withdraw from seized territories and restore oversight to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)