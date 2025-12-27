Left Menu

Tensions in Yemen: Southern Separatists Escalate Conflict

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen warns against military actions by UAE-backed separatists undermining de-escalation in the south. The coalition accuses the Southern Transitional Council of human rights violations. Tensions rise as the coalition demands STC withdrawal from seized regions and restoration of local authority control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:47 IST
Tensions in Yemen: Southern Separatists Escalate Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen issued a stern warning on Saturday, stating it would respond decisively to any military moves by UAE-backed separatists that threaten de-escalation in the country's southern region.

Brig Gen Turki al-Maliki, a coalition spokesperson, emphasized the need for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure the success of peace efforts. He accused the Southern Transitional Council (STC) of severe human rights abuses, though evidence was not provided.

This follows accusations by separatists of Saudi airstrikes targeting their forces, a claim the kingdom has not officially confirmed. The situation remains strained, with the coalition demanding STC forces withdraw from seized territories and restore oversight to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
2
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
3
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India
4
Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025