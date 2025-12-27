Tensions in Yemen: Southern Separatists Escalate Conflict
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen warns against military actions by UAE-backed separatists undermining de-escalation in the south. The coalition accuses the Southern Transitional Council of human rights violations. Tensions rise as the coalition demands STC withdrawal from seized regions and restoration of local authority control.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen issued a stern warning on Saturday, stating it would respond decisively to any military moves by UAE-backed separatists that threaten de-escalation in the country's southern region.
Brig Gen Turki al-Maliki, a coalition spokesperson, emphasized the need for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure the success of peace efforts. He accused the Southern Transitional Council (STC) of severe human rights abuses, though evidence was not provided.
This follows accusations by separatists of Saudi airstrikes targeting their forces, a claim the kingdom has not officially confirmed. The situation remains strained, with the coalition demanding STC forces withdraw from seized territories and restore oversight to local authorities.
