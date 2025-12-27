Empowering Tomorrow: Strengthening Cancer Awareness in Delhi Schools

Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) is intensifying its PANKH initiative, a program dedicated to cancer prevention education targeting school children. The move aims to increase annual outreach from 12 to 25-30 schools, with a focus on empowering students with crucial cancer awareness.

The initiative, which began a year ago, has educated thousands in over a dozen Delhi government schools. It emphasizes prevention, early detection, and lifestyle choices to mitigate cancer risks. PANKH operates under the 'DSCI @ School with PANKH' banner, driven by Dr. Pankaj Tyagi's vision for a healthier future.

Conducted by faculty and doctors, the program arms students from grades VI to XII with knowledge against various cancers like cervical, head, neck, breast, lung, and liver. Interactive sessions facilitate direct engagement with medical experts, solidifying the institution's pledge to reduce cancer incidences through education.

