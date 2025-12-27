Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: Strengthening Cancer Awareness in Delhi Schools

The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) is enhancing its PANKH initiative to educate and prevent cancer among students. Expanding its reach from 12 to 25-30 schools yearly, PANKH aims to provide knowledge on cancer prevention, early detection, and healthy living, promoting a healthier future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:50 IST
Empowering Tomorrow: Strengthening Cancer Awareness in Delhi Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) is intensifying its PANKH initiative, a program dedicated to cancer prevention education targeting school children. The move aims to increase annual outreach from 12 to 25-30 schools, with a focus on empowering students with crucial cancer awareness.

The initiative, which began a year ago, has educated thousands in over a dozen Delhi government schools. It emphasizes prevention, early detection, and lifestyle choices to mitigate cancer risks. PANKH operates under the 'DSCI @ School with PANKH' banner, driven by Dr. Pankaj Tyagi's vision for a healthier future.

Conducted by faculty and doctors, the program arms students from grades VI to XII with knowledge against various cancers like cervical, head, neck, breast, lung, and liver. Interactive sessions facilitate direct engagement with medical experts, solidifying the institution's pledge to reduce cancer incidences through education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
2
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
4
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025