Historic Win: Benin's First Africa Cup Victory

Yohan Roche's deflected goal secured Benin's first-ever Africa Cup of Nations victory, defeating Botswana 1-0. The win places Benin at three points after two games, level with Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo. This marks Benin's first win at the tournament in 16 attempts since their debut in 2004.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:18 IST
In a historic moment for Benin football, Yohan Roche scored a deflected goal to lead his team to a 1-0 victory against Botswana, marking their first win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Taking the lead in the 28th minute, Roche executed a strategic one-two with captain Steve Mounie before his shot ricocheted off a defender into the net. This long-awaited victory comes in Benin's 16th tournament appearance since their 2004 debut, despite being quarter-finalists in 2019.

With this win, Benin now stands with three points, equal to their Group D rivals Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo, who are set to play later.

