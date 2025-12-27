Historic Win: Benin's First Africa Cup Victory

In a historic moment for Benin football, Yohan Roche scored a deflected goal to lead his team to a 1-0 victory against Botswana, marking their first win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Taking the lead in the 28th minute, Roche executed a strategic one-two with captain Steve Mounie before his shot ricocheted off a defender into the net. This long-awaited victory comes in Benin's 16th tournament appearance since their 2004 debut, despite being quarter-finalists in 2019.

With this win, Benin now stands with three points, equal to their Group D rivals Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo, who are set to play later.