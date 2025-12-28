Adani Inaugurates AI Excellence Hub in Baramati

On Sunday, industrialist Gautam Adani officially inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati, located in Maharashtra's Pune district. This prestigious center is funded by the Adani Group, led by its chairman, and has been set up under the educational auspices of Vidya Pratishthan, an institute managed by the esteemed Pawar family.

In attendance at the event were high-profile political figures, including NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with his wife, Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, and several other representatives of the Pawar lineage.

The establishment of this center follows Adani's prior visit to Baramati in 2022 for the inauguration of a Science and Innovation Activity Centre, showcasing the enduring connection between Adani and the Pawars over the past two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)