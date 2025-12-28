Left Menu

Travis Head Backs Fellow South Aussie Jake Weatherald Amid Tough Ashes

Australia's Travis Head supports Jake Weatherald amidst his challenging Ashes stint, highlighting his potential despite a batting average under 21. Weatherald and Cameron Green face scrutiny, with Green's performance notably underwhelming. Former captain Mark Taylor comments on Green's struggle for confidence, urging consistent performance in upcoming tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:47 IST
Travis Head Backs Fellow South Aussie Jake Weatherald Amid Tough Ashes
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's key batter, Travis Head, has thrown his support behind fellow South Australian Jake Weatherald, advocating for him as an opening partner. Despite a challenging start to his test career with a batting average just below 21, Head believes Weatherald shows promise.

Weatherald is among several Australian players facing scrutiny, including Cameron Green. Green, expected to be a long-term number three, has seen his role shift as he was demoted to number seven for the Boxing Day test. In recent outings, his batting performance has been disappointing.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor weighed in, acknowledging Green's talent while noting his current struggle for confidence. As the Ashes series gears up for its finale in Sydney, Australia holds a 3-1 lead, with under-fire players needing to prove their mettle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

 India
2
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

 India
3
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Offi...

 India
4
Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025