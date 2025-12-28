Travis Head Backs Fellow South Aussie Jake Weatherald Amid Tough Ashes

Australia's key batter, Travis Head, has thrown his support behind fellow South Australian Jake Weatherald, advocating for him as an opening partner. Despite a challenging start to his test career with a batting average just below 21, Head believes Weatherald shows promise.

Weatherald is among several Australian players facing scrutiny, including Cameron Green. Green, expected to be a long-term number three, has seen his role shift as he was demoted to number seven for the Boxing Day test. In recent outings, his batting performance has been disappointing.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor weighed in, acknowledging Green's talent while noting his current struggle for confidence. As the Ashes series gears up for its finale in Sydney, Australia holds a 3-1 lead, with under-fire players needing to prove their mettle.

(With inputs from agencies.)