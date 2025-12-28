Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over JKCA Electoral Roll Preparations

Clubs in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) have raised objections over electoral roll preparation for upcoming elections, alleging constitutional violations and exclusion of 16 clubs. A Supreme Court-appointed Electoral Officer is overseeing the elections amid accusations of manipulation and favoritism aimed at influencing outcomes and pivotal appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several clubs allied with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) are voicing concerns about the preparation of electoral rolls for the forthcoming elections, claiming breaches of the constitution and exclusion of 16 affiliated clubs from the voting process.

In October, the Supreme Court selected Achal Kumar Joti IAS (Retd) as the Electoral Officer to oversee the elections within a 12-week timeframe following the court's directive.

The clubs issued a joint statement highlighting the exclusion of over 16 out of 23 eligible clubs, forcing them to seek legal remedies. Despite having a Supreme Court order to conduct elections under an approved constitution, they accuse vested interests of obstructing a transparent election process.

