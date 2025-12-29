Left Menu

Boxing Day Disaster: MCG Pitch Controversy Rocks Cricket World

The Melbourne Cricket Ground received criticism for its unsatisfactory pitch after 20 wickets fell on the first day of the Boxing Day test. England secured victory over Australia in a match concluded in just two days. With demerit points given, concerns arise for future matches at the venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:36 IST
The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) came under fire for its unsatisfactory pitch during the Boxing Day test match between Australia and England, which ended in just two days. The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a demerit point after 20 wickets fell on the first day, leading to significant financial losses for Cricket Australia.

Match referee Jeff Crowe criticized the pitch for being overly beneficial to bowlers. Crowe noted that with 20 wickets falling on the first day and 16 on the second, it left batsmen struggling to reach even half-centuries. This resulted in the venue receiving one demerit point under the ICC's regulations.

The ramifications of this demerit point are that the MCG will carry it for five years. Should a venue earn six points within this period, it faces a one-year ban from hosting international matches. Despite the situation, CA's Chief of Cricket, James Allsopp, expressed confidence in resolving the issues by next year's Boxing Day test and future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

