Koneru Humpy Shines with Bronze at 2025 FIDE World Rapid Championships

In a commendable display of skill and perseverance, Indian chess stalwart Koneru Humpy clinched the bronze medal at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships, held in Doha. The tournament saw Humpy enter as the defending champion, only to be edged out of the top spot by tie-break rules despite being a joint leader on 8.5 points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Humpy's outstanding dedication, acknowledging her achievements in the sport. Had she secured the title, Humpy would have become the first woman to win three World Rapid crowns. Her previous wins were in 2019 and 2024, showcasing her longstanding prominence in the chess world.

While China's Zhu Jiner and Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina surpassed Humpy based on tie-breaker rules to claim the top two spots, Humpy's impressive career remains unparalleled. Her next challenge awaits at the World Blitz Championships starting later in Doha, where she hopes to further assert her prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)