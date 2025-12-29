Unforgettable Tiger Woods Shots Recounted by His Rivals

In celebration of golfing legend Tiger Woods turning 50, fellow players and competitors have shared their unforgettable encounters with his exceptional shots on the course. From the lush grass of the 2005 Match Play Championship, Nick Price recalls a remarkable 5-iron strike, a testament to Woods' prowess.

Stewart Cink reminisces about the 1998 BellSouth Classic, where Woods effortlessly surpassed expectations, hitting a 2-iron with unparalleled precision. Simultaneously, Padraig Harrington reflects on a mind-boggling shot from the 2009 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that unnerved him, disrupting his own play.

Other golf greats, including Matt Kuchar, Tom Lehman, and Jim Furyk, have also shared their experiences, painting a picture of Woods' unique talent that leaves fellow golfers, regardless of their skills, in complete admiration and sometimes disbelief. These stories continue to cement his legacy as one of the sport's extraordinary forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)