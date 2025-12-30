Left Menu

Slovenian Sensation Domen Prevc Dominates Four Hills Tournament's Opening Leg

Domen Prevc showcased his Olympic potential by winning the first leg of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. His impressive performance sets him apart, as he achieved a historic victory for Slovenian male ski jumpers in Oberstdorf. The tournament continues in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on January 1.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Slovenian ski jumper Domen Prevc demonstrated his Olympic promise by dominating the opening leg of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Monday. Prevc, with a stunning jump of 141.5 meters, led after the first round and maintained his lead to secure victory.

In a momentous win, Prevc became the first Slovenian male jumper to conquer the Oberstdorf hills, winning by a 17.5-point margin over Austria's Daniel Tschofenig, who placed second. Germany's Felix Hoffmann took third place on the podium.

Following his brother Peter Prevc's footsteps, winner of the overall Four Hills Tournament in 2016, Domen Prevc now eyes the upcoming event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on January 1 as he firmly establishes himself as a formidable contender ahead of the Winter Olympics.

