Egypt Maintains Unbeaten Record at Africa Cup Despite Major Lineup Changes

Egypt secured a 0-0 draw against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations after resting key players. Already leading Group B, they used the opportunity to rotate their squad while Angola awaits results to determine their advancement. Coach Hossam Hassan expressed satisfaction with the performance and looks forward to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:31 IST
Egypt rested their star players yet maintained their undefeated streak in the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw against Angola. The match concluded their Group B campaign, ending with seven points.

Preemptively securing the top group spot, Egypt utilized the game to give key players like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush a break, opting for 11 changes from their previous lineup against South Africa. Meanwhile, Angola, who finished third, faces an anxious wait to determine if they advance, hinging on the outcomes from other groups.

Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, expressed satisfaction post-match, emphasizing the positive result and their readiness for the coming round of 16. As for Angola, their progression attempts are dependent on further game outcomes from competing teams in other groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

