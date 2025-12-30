Egypt Maintains Unbeaten Record at Africa Cup Despite Major Lineup Changes

Egypt rested their star players yet maintained their undefeated streak in the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw against Angola. The match concluded their Group B campaign, ending with seven points.

Preemptively securing the top group spot, Egypt utilized the game to give key players like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush a break, opting for 11 changes from their previous lineup against South Africa. Meanwhile, Angola, who finished third, faces an anxious wait to determine if they advance, hinging on the outcomes from other groups.

Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, expressed satisfaction post-match, emphasizing the positive result and their readiness for the coming round of 16. As for Angola, their progression attempts are dependent on further game outcomes from competing teams in other groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)