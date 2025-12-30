Left Menu

Legacy of Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister Passes Away at 80

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister and a key figure in the country's political history, passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Zia's political journey included multiple terms as prime minister and significant contributions to restoring democracy in Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia, the trailblazing figure who became Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, passed away at 80, leaving behind a legacy of democratic leadership. The BNP chairperson died after a long battle with multiple health complications at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, as confirmed by her son, Tarique Rahman.

As a three-time prime minister, Zia was pivotal in reshaping Bangladesh's political landscape, notably after turbulent military rule periods. Her funeral, with full state honors, is scheduled for Wednesday, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, as the nation observes a three-day mourning period.

Tributes poured in from global leaders, including Indian PM Narendra Modi, who praised her contributions to Bangladesh-India relations. The BNP plans a week-long mourning, and the party is poised as a frontrunner in the upcoming February election.

