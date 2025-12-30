Morocco's Triumphant Journey in the Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco's national football team delivered an emphatic 3-0 win against Zambia, uplifting spirits in the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Initially criticized for lackluster performances, coach Walid Regragui emphasized the significant role of passionate fans and called for unity in pursuing Morocco's first title in fifty years.

The tournament also serves to showcase Morocco's world-class stadiums and infrastructure ahead of the country's co-hosting of the 2030 World Cup, adding to its positive global reputation as the team prepares for the last-16 stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)