Morocco's Triumphant Journey in the Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Zambia, boosting morale as they host the Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Walid Regragui addressed initial criticism by highlighting fan support and stressing unity. With the tournament also enhancing Morocco's global image, the team aims for its first Cup win in half a century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco's national football team delivered an emphatic 3-0 win against Zambia, uplifting spirits in the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Initially criticized for lackluster performances, coach Walid Regragui emphasized the significant role of passionate fans and called for unity in pursuing Morocco's first title in fifty years.

The tournament also serves to showcase Morocco's world-class stadiums and infrastructure ahead of the country's co-hosting of the 2030 World Cup, adding to its positive global reputation as the team prepares for the last-16 stage.

