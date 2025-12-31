Left Menu

Dominant India Secures 5-0 Sweep: Deepti Sharma Shines

India's women's cricket team completed a clean sweep over Sri Lanka, capturing the series 5-0. All-rounder Deepti Sharma became the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is while focusing on individual matches as India prepares for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur led the team to a 15-run victory in the final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:47 IST
Dominant India Secures 5-0 Sweep: Deepti Sharma Shines
Deepti Sharma and teammates (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team India celebrated a significant 5-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka, with all-rounder Deepti Sharma achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals. Sharma surpassed Australia's Megan Schutt by clinching 152 wickets in 133 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 19.00.

The series victory serves as a major morale boost for the Indian women's cricket team, helmed by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, as they look towards the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup scheduled for June-July next year. Deepti Sharma emphasized the importance of taking each match seriously, despite the World Cup being the ultimate aim.

In the decisive fifth T20I, India secured a 15-run triumph over Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century set the stage for a final burst by Arundhati Reddy, whose late-game heroics, partnering with Sneh Rana, brought India to a competitive 175/7, eventually restricting Sri Lanka to 160. The cohesive team performance was praised by Sharma, who credited the win to multiple match-winners within the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
2
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
3
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global
4
The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025