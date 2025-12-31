Dominant India Secures 5-0 Sweep: Deepti Sharma Shines

Team India celebrated a significant 5-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka, with all-rounder Deepti Sharma achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals. Sharma surpassed Australia's Megan Schutt by clinching 152 wickets in 133 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 19.00.

The series victory serves as a major morale boost for the Indian women's cricket team, helmed by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, as they look towards the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup scheduled for June-July next year. Deepti Sharma emphasized the importance of taking each match seriously, despite the World Cup being the ultimate aim.

In the decisive fifth T20I, India secured a 15-run triumph over Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century set the stage for a final burst by Arundhati Reddy, whose late-game heroics, partnering with Sneh Rana, brought India to a competitive 175/7, eventually restricting Sri Lanka to 160. The cohesive team performance was praised by Sharma, who credited the win to multiple match-winners within the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)