Teen Climbing Prodigy Amieyra Khoslla Clinches Gold at NSCC 2025

In a stunning display of talent and athleticism, 14-year-old climbing prodigy Amieyra Khoslla clinched the Gold Medal in the Youth Girls (Under-17) category at the 29th National Sport Climbing Championship 2025. The prestigious event was held in Bengaluru from December 26 to 29.

Khoslla excelled against the nation's top young climbers in the bouldering discipline, demonstrating exceptional strength, technical precision, and composure. Her overall score of 83.8 points in the final round secured her decisive victory, underscoring her potential as one of India's most promising climbers.

The event, organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in association with the General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure, welcomed talented athletes from across India. Khoslla's remarkable performance in the qualification round earned her a perfect score of 100.0, setting the stage for her triumph in the finals, where she outperformed competitors to win the national title.

