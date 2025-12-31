A Silent Tribute: Michel Kuka Mboladinga's Unwavering Salute

In the midst of jubilant celebrations at the Africa Cup of Nations, one DR Congo fan stood out by his stillness. Michel Kuka Mboladinga, draped in a jacket and tie, silently paid tribute to Patrice Lumumba during each game.

Echoing the first Prime Minister of DR Congo, Kuka Mboladinga maintained a motionless vigil atop a makeshift podium, holding a pose reminiscent of a statue of Lumumba in Kinshasa. This act of homage earned him the affectionate nickname 'Lumumba' from fellow supporters.

His dedication shines through regardless of game length, as demonstrated when the DR Congo's opening match stretched to nearly 115 minutes due to extra time. Yet, Kuka Mboladinga's tribute remained unbroken, capturing the spirit of a nation as they advance to face Algeria.

