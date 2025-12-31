Left Menu

Algeria's Dominant Run Continues in Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria secured a decisive 3-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea, confirming their status as Group E winners in the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite making nine changes, Algeria's squad depth shone through with early goals from Belaid, Chaibi, and Maza. Equatorial Guinea finished winless in the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:50 IST
Algeria's Dominant Run Continues in Africa Cup of Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Algeria continued their impressive winning streak in the Africa Cup of Nations, decisively defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to complete a perfect group stage performance in Group E on Wednesday. Goals from Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi, and Ibrahim Maza secured the victory, asserting Algeria's position as tournament favorites.

Algeria had already confirmed their spot as group winners after a victory over Burkina Faso, allowing them to rest key players and still make nine changes for the game against Equatorial Guinea. Belaid put Algeria ahead in the 18th minute with a glancing header, demonstrating the squad's depth.

Fares Chaibi added another goal before Maza, who assisted Chaibi, netted Algeria's third. Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue scored a consolation goal, but his team finished the group stage without any points. The match also served as a redemption for Algeria after a shocking defeat to the same opponents in 2021 which had ended their title defense prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

 Global
2
European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

 France
3
Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

 India
4
U.S. Sanctions Tighten Grip on Venezuelan Oil Sector

U.S. Sanctions Tighten Grip on Venezuelan Oil Sector

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025