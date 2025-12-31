Algeria's Dominant Run Continues in Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria continued their impressive winning streak in the Africa Cup of Nations, decisively defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to complete a perfect group stage performance in Group E on Wednesday. Goals from Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi, and Ibrahim Maza secured the victory, asserting Algeria's position as tournament favorites.

Algeria had already confirmed their spot as group winners after a victory over Burkina Faso, allowing them to rest key players and still make nine changes for the game against Equatorial Guinea. Belaid put Algeria ahead in the 18th minute with a glancing header, demonstrating the squad's depth.

Fares Chaibi added another goal before Maza, who assisted Chaibi, netted Algeria's third. Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue scored a consolation goal, but his team finished the group stage without any points. The match also served as a redemption for Algeria after a shocking defeat to the same opponents in 2021 which had ended their title defense prematurely.

