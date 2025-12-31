Algeria's Dominant Run Continues in Africa Cup of Nations
Algeria secured a decisive 3-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea, confirming their status as Group E winners in the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite making nine changes, Algeria's squad depth shone through with early goals from Belaid, Chaibi, and Maza. Equatorial Guinea finished winless in the group.
Algeria continued their impressive winning streak in the Africa Cup of Nations, decisively defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to complete a perfect group stage performance in Group E on Wednesday. Goals from Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi, and Ibrahim Maza secured the victory, asserting Algeria's position as tournament favorites.
Algeria had already confirmed their spot as group winners after a victory over Burkina Faso, allowing them to rest key players and still make nine changes for the game against Equatorial Guinea. Belaid put Algeria ahead in the 18th minute with a glancing header, demonstrating the squad's depth.
Fares Chaibi added another goal before Maza, who assisted Chaibi, netted Algeria's third. Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue scored a consolation goal, but his team finished the group stage without any points. The match also served as a redemption for Algeria after a shocking defeat to the same opponents in 2021 which had ended their title defense prematurely.
