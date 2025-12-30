Left Menu

Tragedy on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Accident

British former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a deadly car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria. Joshua sustained minor injuries, while two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, tragically died. Investigations point to speeding as a cause. Joshua remains under medical observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 03:48 IST
British former world heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua emerged with minor injuries from a fatal car crash in Nigeria's Ogun State that claimed the lives of two close friends, as confirmed by Matchroom Boxing.

The accident, which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, also involved two individuals who escaped unhurt. Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial findings highlighting excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as potential causes.

Joshua, whose roots trace back to Nigeria, was hospitalized for observation following the incident. The tragedy comes shortly after his recent victory over Jake Paul, and ahead of a scheduled match against Tyson Fury in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

