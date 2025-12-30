Tragedy on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Accident
British former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a deadly car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria. Joshua sustained minor injuries, while two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, tragically died. Investigations point to speeding as a cause. Joshua remains under medical observation.
British former world heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua emerged with minor injuries from a fatal car crash in Nigeria's Ogun State that claimed the lives of two close friends, as confirmed by Matchroom Boxing.
The accident, which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, also involved two individuals who escaped unhurt. Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial findings highlighting excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as potential causes.
Joshua, whose roots trace back to Nigeria, was hospitalized for observation following the incident. The tragedy comes shortly after his recent victory over Jake Paul, and ahead of a scheduled match against Tyson Fury in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria
Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Nigerian Crash
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Crash in Nigeria
Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Nigerian Car Accident