PM Modi Applauds Bengaluru MLA for Inspiring Cycling Feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bengaluru MLA Suresh Kumar for cycling over 700 km from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari, commending his dedication and resilience after overcoming health issues. Modi spoke with Kumar, expressing admiration for his inspiring journey, which underscores the importance of fitness and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:39 IST
PM Modi Applauds Bengaluru MLA for Inspiring Cycling Feat
PM Narendra Modi file photo (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his congratulations to Bengaluru MLA Suresh Kumar, who undertook an impressive 700 km cycling journey from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari. Modi shared his commendation on his X account, highlighting Kumar's inspiring feat of determination.

"Shri S. Suresh Kumar Ji's feat of cycling from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari is commendable and inspiring. The fact that it was done after he overcame health setbacks highlights his grit and unyielding spirit. It also gives an important message of fitness. Spoke to him and congratulated him for the effort," PM Modi wrote, reflecting on Kumar's remarkable achievement.

Suresh Kumar expressed his excitement upon receiving the Prime Minister's call. He recounted, "I was really thrilled to receive a call from none other than Hon'ble PM of Bharath @narendramodi congratulating me for my 702 kms cycling to Kanyakumari. He was happy to know that after 51 years, this was my 2nd cycling to Kanyakumari, that too after suffering a serious ailment."

(With inputs from agencies.)

