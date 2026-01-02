Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Selection of Bangladeshi Player for IPL 2026
The IPL 2026 selection of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman by the Kolkata Knight Riders has sparked a debate. Criticism arose from BJP leader Sangeet Som, who labeled Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as a traitor. In contrast, Muslim leaders defend Khan's decision, urging focus on constitutional adherence and concerns about minority rights.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious move, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have selected Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, spurring intense debate across political and religious lines.
BJP's Sangeet Som has branded Bollywood actor and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan a traitor for his investment in a Bangladeshi player, citing concerns over alleged anti-India acts in Bangladesh. Despite Som's accusations relating to violence against religious minorities there, Khan's decision garnered defense from prominent Muslim leaders who upheld it as apolitical and not treasonous.
Figures like Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi and Maulana Sajid Rashidi have emphasized the need to distinguish between sportsmanship and geopolitical tensions. They argue that inflammatory protests against Khan's choices stem from bias and ignore the broader issues of justice and constitutional respect.
