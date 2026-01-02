Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Selection of Bangladeshi Player for IPL 2026

In a contentious move, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have selected Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, spurring intense debate across political and religious lines.

BJP's Sangeet Som has branded Bollywood actor and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan a traitor for his investment in a Bangladeshi player, citing concerns over alleged anti-India acts in Bangladesh. Despite Som's accusations relating to violence against religious minorities there, Khan's decision garnered defense from prominent Muslim leaders who upheld it as apolitical and not treasonous.

Figures like Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi and Maulana Sajid Rashidi have emphasized the need to distinguish between sportsmanship and geopolitical tensions. They argue that inflammatory protests against Khan's choices stem from bias and ignore the broader issues of justice and constitutional respect.