Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Selection of Bangladeshi Player for IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 selection of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman by the Kolkata Knight Riders has sparked a debate. Criticism arose from BJP leader Sangeet Som, who labeled Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as a traitor. In contrast, Muslim leaders defend Khan's decision, urging focus on constitutional adherence and concerns about minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:44 IST
Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Selection of Bangladeshi Player for IPL 2026
Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have selected Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, spurring intense debate across political and religious lines.

BJP's Sangeet Som has branded Bollywood actor and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan a traitor for his investment in a Bangladeshi player, citing concerns over alleged anti-India acts in Bangladesh. Despite Som's accusations relating to violence against religious minorities there, Khan's decision garnered defense from prominent Muslim leaders who upheld it as apolitical and not treasonous.

Figures like Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi and Maulana Sajid Rashidi have emphasized the need to distinguish between sportsmanship and geopolitical tensions. They argue that inflammatory protests against Khan's choices stem from bias and ignore the broader issues of justice and constitutional respect.

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026