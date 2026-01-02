Ameerah Arshad Steals the Spotlight at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad of Haryana showcased exemplary composure at the 68th National Shooting Championship, clutching the 10m Air Rifle women's title with a slim win by 0.1 point against Railways' Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti.

Meanwhile, in the men's trap category, Zuhair Khan from Uttar Pradesh excelled, clinching the gold with 43 successful hits. The tournament, held in New Delhi, saw participation from top athletes across the nation.

Additionally, in team events, Haryana and Karnataka dominated the 10m air rifle women and youth women's categories, strengthening their commanding positions with impressive aggregate scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)