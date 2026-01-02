Left Menu

Ameerah Arshad Steals the Spotlight at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad from Haryana delivered an impressive performance to secure the 10m Air Rifle women's title at the 68th National Shooting Championship, narrowly surpassing Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti. In the men's trap event, Uttar Pradesh's Zuhair Khan won gold. The championship witnessed intense competition and remarkable results across various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:52 IST
Ameerah Arshad of Haryana showcased exemplary composure at the 68th National Shooting Championship, clutching the 10m Air Rifle women's title with a slim win by 0.1 point against Railways' Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti.

Meanwhile, in the men's trap category, Zuhair Khan from Uttar Pradesh excelled, clinching the gold with 43 successful hits. The tournament, held in New Delhi, saw participation from top athletes across the nation.

Additionally, in team events, Haryana and Karnataka dominated the 10m air rifle women and youth women's categories, strengthening their commanding positions with impressive aggregate scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

